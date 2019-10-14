Man arrested for indecent act at St. Catharines library

A St. Catharines man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act at the St. Catharines library.

On October 4th, around 2:30 P.M. Niagara Regional police say a woman attempted to get a book from a lower shelf, when she turned around to see a man exposing and touching himself.

24-year-old Tyler Clough is facing charges of one count of commit an indecent act in a public place and fail to comply with probation.

According to the victim, the accused was very loud and approached a number of different women. If anyone was in the area at the time and experienced a similar encounter you are asked to call Niagara Regional Police.

Tyler Clough is described as a white,5’11” with a skinny build, 180 lbs., with short dark hair. At the time of the above incident he was wearing a black and red checkered hat with an oversized black hoodie and dark pants.