Man arrested following shooting inside Brantford multi-unit residence

Brantford police say a man has been charged after a firearm was discharged inside a residence Monday night.

Police were called to a residential complex on Elgin St. around 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Officers located a hole in the front door of a unit within the complex that appeared to be from a firearm.

Police evacuated the building out of concern for public safety and searched the unit. No one was located inside but officers did find ammunition.

Investigators tracked down the unit’s resident at another location where he was arrested.

A 40-year-old Brantford man has been charged with possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order and careless storage of ammunition.

Anyone with additional information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-7050, ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers.