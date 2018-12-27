;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man arrested after violent attack in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Marlon Kinsale, Niagara Police Service, st catharines

A man wanted for attempted murder after a violent attack in St. Catharines is now in police custody.

Niagara police were called to a home near Seneca and Vine streets around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found an injured woman on the street outside of the home. She was airlifted to Toronto in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. Cst. Phil Gavin warned residents in a Twitter video not to approach the suspect but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Forty-four-year-old Marlon Kinsale was arrested by York police overnight and will be brought back to Niagara for a bail hearing later Thursday.

Investigators say they believe the attack was targeted.



LATEST STORIES

Man arrested after violent attack in St. Catharines

International trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix released

Record Electrical Vehicle Sales as Gas Prices sink

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php