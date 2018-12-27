Man arrested after violent attack in St. Catharines

A man wanted for attempted murder after a violent attack in St. Catharines is now in police custody.

Niagara police were called to a home near Seneca and Vine streets around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found an injured woman on the street outside of the home. She was airlifted to Toronto in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. Cst. Phil Gavin warned residents in a Twitter video not to approach the suspect but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Forty-four-year-old Marlon Kinsale was arrested by York police overnight and will be brought back to Niagara for a bail hearing later Thursday.

Investigators say they believe the attack was targeted.