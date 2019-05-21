Man arrested after pulling knife during argument in Brantford

A Simcoe man has been charged after he allegedly pulled a knife during a fight in Brantford.

Police were called to a disturbance on West St. just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say several males were involved in a verbal argument when one of them pulled out a knife and started to chase the others down the street.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested a 41-year-old man. Police discovered the man was currently bound by two court orders. He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, fail to comply with recognizance order, fail to comply with probation.