Man arrested after he allegedly head-butted an OPP officer in Fergus

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly head-butting an Ontario Provincial Police officer in Fergus.

Officers responded to reports of a “disturbance” at a restaurant on St. Andrew St. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were told a man was out of control at the restaurant and was yelling at staff.

Officers located the man who appeared to be intoxicated. During the arrest, the suspect became “combative and head-butted” the officer.

He was restrained and police discovered “a large quantity of cannabis” on the suspect.

A 31-year-old man from Fergus was arrested and charged with assault a peace officer, possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis and being intoxicated in a public place.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 18.