Man arrested after explosive device found in Woodstock home

A 38-year-old man is facing charges after police found an explosive device and materials inside a Woodstock home.

Police say they searched a home Monday afternoon after receiving a tip that a local man was in possession of materials commonly used to make a pipe bomb.

Several homes in the area were evacuated during the search. A second home was also searched as well as a vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

A man was later arrested and charged with two counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of an explosive substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here more top news from Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions.