Man arrested after ‘eluding police’ for days: Niagara police

Niagara police say a man has been arrested after “eluding police” for several days.

Police say the man was wanted in connection with a number of break and enters in the east end of Fort Erie in May.

Investigators had issued a warrant for the man’s arrest and made multiple efforts to locate him.

On Wednesday, police were called to a break and enter in progress on Douglas St. and found the suspect.

Greg Tarntini, of Fort Erie, was arrested and faces several charges including break and enter, trespass by night and breach of recognizance.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines.