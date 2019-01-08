Man arrested after an overnight stabbing near McMaster

A man has been arrested after an overnight stabbing near McMaster University.

Police say a man was stabbed with a knife in the area of Whitton rd. and Sterling st. after an altercation.

Police say the two knew eachother.

The injured man showed up at McMaster Children’s hospital with a stab wound reportedly to his shoulder.

Police were then called at 2 a.m.

Paramedics transported the 20 year old to the Hamilton trauma centre.

At last police check, he was in stable condition.

The 22 year old Hamilton man who stabbed him was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at the John Sopinka courthouse today.