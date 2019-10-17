Man armed with machete robs Niagara-on-the-Lake convenience store

Niagara police are investigating after a man armed with a machete robbed a convenience store in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at a store in the area of Niagara Stone Rd. and Four Mile Creek.

The armed thief confronted the lone store employee and demanded cash and merchandise.

The man then fled the store with the money and products.

No one was physically hurt during the incident.

Police are looking for a man they describe as black, roughly five-foot-five, with a medium build. He was wearing a black balaclava over his face, a dark grey sweater, black pants, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9546.