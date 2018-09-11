Man armed with large wrench robs victim in Brantford

A 24-year-old man has been charged after a victim was robbed by a man carrying a large wrench in Brantford.

Police say the victim called 911 after he was robbed while walking in the area of Park Ave. and Wellington St. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect approached the victim from behind, raised the large wrench and stole the victim’s wallet.

Police say the suspect fled to a home on Wellington St. where he threatened the homeowner.

Community patrol officers found him hiding inside the residence and he was arrested.

A 24-year-old Brantford man is charged with robbery, utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, intimidation and breach of probation.