Man and woman arrested after smashing into Hamilton cop car

A man and woman are facing charges after a vehicle slammed into a police cruiser on Wednesday.

Shortly after 9 a.m., an officer spotted a Honda Civic with “heavy front end damage” travelling northbound on Sanford Ave. North.

Police tried to stop the vehicle by pulling in front of it as travelled on Ottawa St. North but the car accelerated and struck the rear bumper of the cruiser.

The Civic then sideswiped the cop car in an attempt to pass it and lost control, smashing into a concrete barrier. Police say the vehicle continued to flee, driving eastbound on Ottawa St.

It was quickly located on Parkdale Ave. and two people were placed under arrest.

Officers searched the vehicle and located drugs, a pellet handgun, a pellet rifle, prohibited weapons, fake money, stolen identification, and ammunition.

Jarrett McKay, 31, of no fixed address is facing a slew of drug and weapons-related charges. Ashline Hall, 31, of Hamilton was also charged and faces one count of possession of methamphetamine.