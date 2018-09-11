Man accused of punching store employee in Brantford

A Brantford man is facing a number of charges after allegedly punching a store employee on Sunday.

A man came into a business on King George Rd. just before 9 p.m. and started to cause a disturbance with staff and customers.

Staff were eventually able to get the man outside where he punched an employee who was speaking with customers.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man was in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and a number of Clonazepam and Xanax pills valued at roughly $500.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.