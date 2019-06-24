;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man accused of stealing SUV arrested by Hamilton police

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, hamilton, police, theft


A 32-year-old man has been arrested after an SUV was stolen in Hamilton on Friday.

A Toyota Rav 4 was taken from a parking lot at 778 King St. around 1:30 p.m. The vehicle was locked at the time of the theft.

Police say the owner looked back at surveillance footage from the incident and saw a male pacing around the vehicle before getting inside and driving off.

Two days later, officers received a call about a suspicious person in the area of Wentworth St. South and Delaware Ave.

Following their investigation, police determined the man was the suspect in Friday’s theft. “The male at the time was in possession of a shopping cart that contained tools believed to be used to commit break and enter offences as well as possible stolen items,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

He was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and theft of vehicle.

The stolen SUV was located in a nearby alleyway and returned to the owner.



LATEST STORIES

Man accused of stealing SUV arrested by Hamilton police

Arkells had a surprise guest for their show in Toronto

One-on-one interview with CEO of Niagara Parks, David Adames

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php