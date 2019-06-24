Man accused of stealing SUV arrested by Hamilton police

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after an SUV was stolen in Hamilton on Friday.

A Toyota Rav 4 was taken from a parking lot at 778 King St. around 1:30 p.m. The vehicle was locked at the time of the theft.

Police say the owner looked back at surveillance footage from the incident and saw a male pacing around the vehicle before getting inside and driving off.

Two days later, officers received a call about a suspicious person in the area of Wentworth St. South and Delaware Ave.

Following their investigation, police determined the man was the suspect in Friday’s theft. “The male at the time was in possession of a shopping cart that contained tools believed to be used to commit break and enter offences as well as possible stolen items,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

He was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and theft of vehicle.

The stolen SUV was located in a nearby alleyway and returned to the owner.