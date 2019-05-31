Man accused of showing his genitals in Oakville

A Georgetown man has been arrested after allegedly exposing his genitals in Oakville.

Halton police launched an investigation after receiving reports of two separate incidents of indecent acts in the city.

Police say the alleged incidents happened in a park and on a walking trail in August and October of 2018.

“In one incident, the male’s penis was exposed. In the second occurrence, the male made a sexual advance and appeared to be masturbating underneath his clothing,” said Halton police in a news release.

On Thursday, police were contacted about a man “behaving strangely” and trying to talk to women who were walking their dogs at Kingsford Park.

“It was at this time, investigators were able to positively link the male to the previous occurrences from 2018,” said police.

Pravin Anthony, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of an indecent act.

He has been released on a promise to appear and undertaking.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Det. Cst. Lee Wood at 905-825-4747, ext. 2221.