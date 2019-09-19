Man accused of jumping into aquarium shark tank to plead guilty

A British Columbia man accused of jumping into a shark tank in Toronto while naked is expected to plead guilty to mischief in that incident on Thursday.

David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was arrested and charged in October 2018, less than a week after the alleged incident.

It’s alleged Weaver went to Ripley’s Aquarium, bought a ticket, stripped naked and jumped into the shark enclosure.

Video of the incident was captured by onlookers and widely shared online. A naked man can be seen swimming in the tank with the sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels. In the video, a security guard can be heard yelling at him to get out of the water.