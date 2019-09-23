Man accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian with vehicle in Chatham

A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chatham.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a fail to remain collision on Harvey St.

A pedestrian was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle.

Police learned the driver and victim knew each other and investigators believe this was “an intentional act.”

A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.