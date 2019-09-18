Man accused of exposing himself on GO train

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman on a GO train.

Police say the alleged incident happened on a train that was travelling from Union Station to Downsview GO Station on Sunday.

They say the man boarded the train around 2 p.m. and exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman. He then exited at Downsview GO station around 2:23 p.m.

The man is described as being in his mid-thirties, with short black hair, a medium build, and unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a white short sleeve t-shirt, tan pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200.