Man, 56, arrested at Aldershot GO Station after reports of person with gun

A 56-year-old man has been arrested after police received reports of a person with a gun onboard a GO bus.

Passengers contacted Ontario Provincial Police around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a man on board the bus allegedly claimed he had a gun.

Officers boarded the bus at the Aldershot GO Station and arrested Steven Amos, of Toronto.

Metrolinx says the bus driver contacted Transit Safety after the man threatened passengers and caused a commotion.

They say the man, who boarded the bus in Brantford, was not armed.

He has been charged with cause disturbance, two counts of mischief, resist arrest and fail to comply with probation order.