Man, 42, killed in snowmobile accident near Algonquin Park

Category: Ontario
A 42-year-old man has died after a snowmobile accident just outside Algonquin Park.

It happened on Sunday on Hassard Lake in the town of Kearney.

Police say Shawn McAllister of Zorra Township was driving his vehicle on the lake when he fell into the open water.

Ontario Provincial Police say he was eventually pulled out of the lake but was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP is reminding snowmobilers to check ice conditions before travelling on lakes, rivers, or waterways.



