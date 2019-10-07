Man in hospital after being thrown from motorcycle in Hamilton

A Hamilton man is in hospital after he was thrown from his motorcycle following a crash on Sunday.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Barton St. East and Emerald St. North.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Barton St. when the rider lost control and struck the centre median.

The driver was ejected and suffered injuries to his lower body and head. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no charges are being laid.

The area was closed while investigators and emergency crews were on scene. It has since been reopened.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact police at 905-546-4725.