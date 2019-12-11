Man, 35, struck and killed by pickup truck on Highway 6

A 35-year-old man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 6.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. just south of Haldimand Rd. 55 in Jarvis.

Police say a 42-year-old man was driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 6 when it struck a pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene and attempted to perform life-saving efforts on the victim.

However, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 6 between Haldimand Rd. 55 and Haldimand County Rd. 69 was closed for approximately eight hours while emergency crews were on scene.

Investigators are appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward and contact Ontario Provincial Police are 1-888-310-1122.