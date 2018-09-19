Man, 34, seriously injured after being attacked in Hamilton alleyway

A 34-year-old Stoney Creek man is in critical condition after he was attacked by a group of men in Hamilton.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 13, the victim was meeting with someone he did not know in an alleyway near Spring St. and Main St. East.

The man was attacked by four men and knocked to the ground, suffering serious injuries.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene running south on Spring Street.

The victim was found unconscious and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Michael Antonucci at 905-546-4861.