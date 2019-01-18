;
Man, 34, charged with arson in Hamilton apartment fire

Police have charged a Hamilton man with arson in connection with a fire that left several residents homeless last week.

Emergency crews were called to a three-storey building at 241 Gibson Ave. near Barton St. and Sherman Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Video taken by a CHCH News viewer at the scene shows a unit on the top floor of the building completely engulfed in flames with large plumes of black smoke filling the air.

Firefighters managed to knockdown the blaze and everyone got out safely.

Units on the first and second floors of the building suffered water damage. Police say some residents were not allowed back in their home and had to find alternate accommodations.

On Jan. 16, 36-year-old Steven Slater turned himself into Hamilton police. He has been charged with arson – disregard for human life and remains in custody with his bail opposed.



