Man, 33, arrested following police pursuit in Oakville

Posted:
A 33-year-old man is facing several charges following a police chase in Oakville.

Police were called to a home near Fourth Line and Upper Middle Rd. West around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A man had allegedly shot his neighbour’s vehicle with a pellet gun and fled the area once officers arrived on scene.

Halton police followed the vehicle from Oakville to Mississauga.

The police pursuit ended when a public transit bus driver blocked the vehicle’s path at the intersection of Lakeshore Rd. and Hurontario St.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded pellet gun and a seven-inch knife.

The driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries before he was transported to the police station.

Mostafa Ragab, of Oakville, has been charged with two counts each of mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is also charged with flight from police, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Ragab has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Stephane Verreault at 905-825-4747, ext. 2260.



