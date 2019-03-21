Man, 32, killed in single-vehicle crash in Fort Erie

A 32-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Fort Erie.

It happened around 11 p.m. on March 20 on Ott Rd., just north of Bertie St.

Police say the man was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Ott Rd. when he left the roadway, went into a ditch and then collided with a culvert.

The man was taken to ECMC hospital in Buffalo where he was later pronounced dead.

The collision remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Services Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.