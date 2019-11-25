Man, 31, rushed to hospital following shooting in St. Catharines

Niagara police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in St. Catharines.

It happened around 4:55 a.m. Sunday near a home in the area of Page St. and Manning St.

A 31-year-old man was initially taken to a local hospital but was later transferred to an out-of-town trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to contact police at 905-688-411, dial option 3 and badge number 9628.

Police are also appealing to anyone who has video of the incident to contact investigators.