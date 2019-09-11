Man, 30, wanted for forcible confinement, robbery, utter threats

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old man who is wanted for a violent robbery in Leamington.

It happened back on July 21 around 5 p.m. on Emerson Ave.

Investigators say the victim was walking down the street when they were approached from behind by a man.

The man demanded money and struck the victim.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued an arrest warrant for Elias Chavira-Gonzalez. He is wanted for robbery, forcible confinement, utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, and three counts of fail to comply with recognizance.

He is described as roughly five-foot-nine, 140 lbs, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

“If you see this individual, do not approach and contact police immediately by dialing 9-1-1,” said OPP in a news release.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.