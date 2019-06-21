;
Man, 24, charged after Hamilton police seize $35K worth of drugs

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after police seized roughly $35,000 worth of drugs from a home in Hamilton.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Brucedale Ave. and Upper Wentworth St. on Wednesday.

Officers seized cocaine, MDMA, Psilocybin, Xanax and some cash.

Brian Troop, of Hamilton, was arrested and faces several drug-trafficking charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.



