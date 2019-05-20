;
Man, 23, killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

A 23-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Milton.

Emergency crews were called to Lower Base Line early Monday after the victim was found by his friend.

Police say it appears the 23-year-old lost control of his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Due to the nature of the investigation, the Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and took carriage of the investigation,” said Halton police in a news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.



