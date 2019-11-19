Man, 22, rushed to hospital following shooting near Hamilton Mountain restaurant

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting near a Hamilton Mountain restaurant.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in a plaza on Stone Church Rd. East.

Witnesses reported there had been a fight in the parking lot outside of Cause & Effect Kitchen & Bar when gunshots were heard. The victim went back inside the restaurant and appeared to be bleeding. The witnesses said he was brought back outside by some friends where he collapsed while waiting for paramedics.

Police say video surveillance from the plaza shows the victim socializing at the restaurant with a number of people prior to the incident.

They say the man and several others left the bar and had an “interaction” with the driver of a black, four-door sedan.

“One of the associates entered the passenger side of the black sedan and the victim became involved in some form of disagreement with the driver and was then shot,” said police in a news release. “The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen eastbound on Stone Church Rd. from the plaza.

Just some bloodied napkins left this morning after a reported shooting at this east mountain plaza in #hamont. Witnesses inside Cause and Effect heard gun shots go off – 22 yr old man reportedly shot. @morninglive @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/KF4veJ05zi — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) November 19, 2019

First responders rushed the 22-year-old man to hospital with two gunshot wounds. He was in life-threatening condition but after undergoing surgery, his condition has been upgraded to critical but stable.

The Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. The scene has been processed by members of the Forensic Services Branch. The firearm used has not been recovered.

Police say a number of witnesses have come forward and provided statements to investigators but the victim’s family and close friends, who were present, have yet to provide detailed accounts of their knowledge of the event and what they witnessed.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and say the victim and suspect are very familiar with each other.

Investigators are searching for a medium to larger sized black BMW with an aftermarket or loud exhaust.

Detectives are appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward and contact Det. Alex Mendes of the Major Crime Unit at 905-546-4863.