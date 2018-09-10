Man, 22, charged with attempted murder in Oakville

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Oakville.

Police say a fight broke out between two people at the Kerr Street Pub and Grill around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Both people had left the restaurant before officers arrived on scene.

A male victim went to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds and was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Joshua Thevenin, of no fixed address, at a home in Burlington early Sunday morning.

He has been charged with attempted murder.