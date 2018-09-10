;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man, 22, charged with attempted murder in Oakville

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, crime, halton police, oakville

policelights2

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Oakville.

Police say a fight broke out between two people at the Kerr Street Pub and Grill around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Both people had left the restaurant before officers arrived on scene.

A male victim went to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds and was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Joshua Thevenin, of no fixed address, at a home in Burlington early Sunday morning.

He has been charged with attempted murder.



LATEST STORIES

TIFF hot spots

Land to Sea

TIFF Style

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php