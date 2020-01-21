Man, 22, arrested in Toronto taxi scam investigation

A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a taxi scam investigation in Toronto.

Police say they received multiple reports from customers who believed a taxi driver had switched their debit cards with cards from the same bank while they tried to pay their fare.

The original cards were then used for fraudulent transactions until the funds were completely depleted or the card was cancelled.

Jerron Acosta, of Mississauga, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with 31 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of schedule substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Police believe there may be others involved in similar scams, as well as further victims.

Anyone who has any information, or believes they have been a victim of a taxi scam, is urged to contact police.