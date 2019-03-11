;
Man, 21, charged with killing roommate’s cat: OPP

Category: Ontario
Tags: animal cruelty, crime, ontario provincial police, opp, police


Ontario Provincial Police has arrested a 21-year-old man after officers responded to a call of animal cruelty over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Side Rd. 30 in the Township of Chatsworth, just outside of Owen Sound, around 8:30 p.m. on March 8.

Investigators say a man threw his roommate’s cat against a wall after the pet had urinated on his sandals. The man threw the cat with such force, it died.

Ryan Crocker, of Chatsworth, has been charged with killing, injuring or endangering an animal. He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on April 4.



