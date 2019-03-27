Male wanted for breaking into vehicles in Oakville

Halton police are asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into vehicles in Oakville’s east end.

The suspect who police are calling the ‘Bicycle Bandit’ targeted three vehicles in the area of Maple Grove Dr. and Lakeshore Rd. before fleeing on a bicycle.

Police say the suspect is also thought to be responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins in the same area in the fall of 2018.

The male is believe to be in his late teens or early 20’s.

Police are reminding the public to never leave valuables inside their cars and always lock the doors.