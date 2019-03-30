Male arrested for causing a disturbance at John Sopkina Courthouse

On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Hamilton police were called to the John Sopkina Courthouse to assist with a disorderly male.

Viewer video shows 31-year-old Adam Peron being detained by Hamilton police and special constables from the courthouse after chasing Peron on foot and with cruisers.

According to people in courtroom 204 at the time, Peron was not happy that his court date was being put over for a later time. The Etobicoke man was representing himself but he is known to police and is a fairly familiar figure in Hamilton courts. He was arrested in a similar vandalism spree in Etobicoke three years ago.

He started yelling in court and throwing plastic water cups before storming out of the room. Police say Peron left the courthouse and started knocking things over like a mailbox, newspaper boxes and a park bench. He then took a two by four and threw it at the windows of the provincial courthouse across the street.

Police and court constables found Peron hiding in the back seat of a car parked on John St. He knew the driver of the car, who was not charged.

Peron appeared in the same courtroom, with much of the same staff, wearing the same clothes in which he was arrested. He spoke loudly and out of turn, but did not cause a disturbance. He’s now in custody charged with causing a disturbance, mischief and resisting arrest. He’s back for a bail hearing Monday morning.