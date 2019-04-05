;
Makeover for Ontario’s Trillium logo: sources

It’s a topic that has garnered much attention and debate; the Ontario Trillium logo looks like three men in a hot tub. Now according to Ford government sources, the PC’s want to change the Trillium design and have set aside nearly $90 000 to do so.

The logo was first referred to as the “three men in a hot tub” by late NDP MPP Peter Kormos when the design was first created in 2006. It’s been on government documents and buildings ever since.

Former Premier Dalton McGuinty’s Liberal government is responsible for the logo we have now. At the time the logo change cost $219 000.

The NDP’s say the PC’s are changing the Trillium logo and the Yours to Discover licence plate slogan to deflect from issues that matter.

Both are expected to be revealed next Thursday in the Ontario budget.



