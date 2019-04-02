;
Make-up from Claire’s recalled due to possible asbestos contamination

Category: Canada
Tags: Claire's, health canada, make-up, recall


Claire’s is re-calling a number of cosmetic products because they could be contaminated with asbestos.

Health Canada says the recall includes, eye shadows, compact powder and contour palette.

The affected products were sold in Canada between October 2016 and March 2019.

As of March 26th, the company had received no reports of incidents in Canada.

Health Canada says if you bought any of the affected products, you should stop using them and return them to a Claire’s store for a full refund.

 

UPC: 888711401947                                UPC: 888711839153                                 UPC: 888711847165   

SKU: 40194                                                  SKU: 83915                                                   SKU: 84716



