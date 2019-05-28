;
MacKenzie Bezos pledges to donate half her fortune to charity

Tags: amazon, Giving Pledge, Jeff Boezos, Mackenzie Bezos, Melinda Gates, warren buffet


MacKenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give away roughly half of her fortune to charity.

Bezos signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative launched by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates to encourage the world’s richest people to give away most of their wealth.

Bezos and her ex-husband divorced last year and she reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion.

She wrote in a letter she will be thoughtful in her philanthropy and will “keep at it until the safe is empty.”



