Mac look to snap the slump!

When the McMaster Marauders face the Calgary Dinos in the upcoming Mitchel Bowl, they will also be looking to elude the ghosts of the past.

Currently, Ontario based teams have 1-win and 13-losses when the national semifinal is played in Western Canada. That lone victory occurred in 1968 when Queen’s dominated Manitoba 29-6 in Winnipeg.

In 2001, the Marauders were silenced 27-6 by the University of Manitoba in the previously named Churchill Bowl at Winnipeg’s old Canad Inns Stadium.

Greg Marshall’s crew battled hard, but quarterback Shane Munson’s 57-yard touchdown run early in the 4th quarter snapped a 6-6 tie as the Bisons closed the game scoring the final 21-points to advance to their first Vanier Cup in 31 years.

The Marauders know the history and the cold weather conditions out west are not in their favour, but they’ll be ready!