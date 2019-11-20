Lowe’s closing 34 stores across Canada

Lowe’s Companies Inc is shutting down 34 Canadian stores across six provinces.

The American retailer is restructuring its Canadian business and says the 26 Rona outlets, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots are all under performing.

Lowe’s did not say how many staff would be affected by the latest round of closures but say some of the employees at the stores in B.C, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia will be offered jobs at nearby stores.

This is the second time in a year the company has closed multiple locations.