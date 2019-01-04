Lotto ticket worth $10K still unclaimed in Hamilton

Someone in Hamilton may be holding onto a lottery ticket worth $10,000 and they only have two weeks left to claim it.

The Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning LOTTARIO ticket was sold in the city nearly a year ago on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

The winning numbers were 10 – 15 – 23 – 30 – 39 – 42 with bonus number 32. The winning ticket matched five of the six main numbers plus the bonus number.

The OLG says the ticket’s owner must contact the Prize Centre at 20 Dundas St. West in Toronto before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019.

For more information on unclaimed tickets, click here to visit the OLG’s website.