Loophole in marijuana legislation creates big nuisances for Stoney Creek residence

A grow-op, off of Upper Centennial parkway is slipping through legal cracks and is not subject to the same rules as licensed producers.

The city of Hamilton says 2,200 pot plants are growing.

The city says, this pot grow-op does not operate under a commercial license. Instead an unknown number of people with personal medicinal licenses have come together to grow their pot under one roof.

This has resulted in years of unbearable odour and around the clock illumination from the building.

People with medicinal licenses to grow pot, can have 5 indoor plants per one gram of cannabis prescribed by a doctor.

City Councillor Brad Clark will be putting forward a motion to amend nuisance bylaws to include odour and illumination.