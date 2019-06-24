;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

London police arrest 12 people on ‘outstanding immigration warrants’

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: canada border services agency, cbsa, immigration, london, police


Police say 12 people have been arrested on “outstanding immigration warrants” in London, Ont.

Officers responded to a call for service in a residential area of the city’s north end Saturday evening.

Police say they discovered several people in the home were wanted on outstanding immigration warrants.

According to a news release, all of the wanted persons were taken into police custody without incident.

The case has been turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency. The agency is expected to provide more information about the arrests on Monday.



LATEST STORIES

London police arrest 12 people on ‘outstanding immigration warrants’

ATV driver in life-threatening condition following crash: OPP

Man accused of stealing SUV arrested by Hamilton police

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php