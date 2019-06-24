London police arrest 12 people on ‘outstanding immigration warrants’

Police say 12 people have been arrested on “outstanding immigration warrants” in London, Ont.

Officers responded to a call for service in a residential area of the city’s north end Saturday evening.

Police say they discovered several people in the home were wanted on outstanding immigration warrants.

According to a news release, all of the wanted persons were taken into police custody without incident.

The case has been turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency. The agency is expected to provide more information about the arrests on Monday.