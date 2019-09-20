Locke Street update

As the summer ends, no one seems to be looking more forward to fall than the folks on Hamilton’s trendy Locke St.
The long-awaited completion of construction is right on schedule and it should all be done by the end of October. BIA chair and Locke Street businesswoman Heidi Vanderkwaak says it’ll be worth the wait.
Great news! LOCKE St between Main St and Bold St will reopen this Monday around 7pm for traffic and on-street parking!
The remainder of Locke St construction (Bold-Herkimer) will continue through October, businesses and sidewalks are OPEN! #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/CEFeK1PX8a
