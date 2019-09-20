Locke Street update

By
Chantel Grillo
-

As the summer ends, no one seems to be looking more forward to fall than the folks on Hamilton’s trendy Locke St.

The long-awaited completion of construction is right on schedule and it should all be done by the end of October. BIA chair and Locke Street businesswoman Heidi Vanderkwaak says it’ll be worth the wait.

