Locke Street still open for business, despite construction

It is the first day that Locke Street is partially closed for construction. The busy shopping area is closed to traffic for nearly 3 blocks between Hunter and Melbourne. Businesses say the on-going construction has been tough, but some are finding new ways to bring in customers.

The 7.5 million dollar Locke Street construction project is frustrating for some who enjoy visiting the shops and restaurants along the stretch.

Business owners say its been particularly difficult for the restaurants on the street. Normally on a sunny warm afternoon, patios would be busy. Matteson & Co decided not to open for lunch during construction. They open at 3 now, and have to hose down the patio everyday because of the dust. The Burnt Tongue won’t be able to have a patio at all this year.

Despite the difficulties of the 8 month construction project, many are looking on the bright side, and are switching things up to accommodate.

Owner of Solee Shoes, Lisa Dalia says since she has launched her online shop, and local delivery in anticipation of construction woes, business has gone up. Dalia has used the construction as a backdrop for photo shoots. The photos are being commended by customers online.

The construction project will include repaving and new bike lanes when its finished. Many shoppers saying it will be worth it. The light at the end of the tunnel is still months away, the project is expected to be complete in November.



