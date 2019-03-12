;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

“Lock it or Lose it” pamphlets left on cars after break ins at John C. Munro airport parking lot

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: airport, hamilton, hamilton police, john c munro, smashed windows


Some vacationers who parked their cars at the John C. Monroe Airport could come home to a rude welcome. Several cars had their windows smashed as they sat parked in the outdoor parking lot outside the entrance to the airport.

Police say so far they’ve received two official complaints from car owners but expect that number to rise as people start coming home.

In the meantime, police placed ‘Lock It or Lose Ot’ pamphlets in the smashed cars.

The airport told CHCH that they’re taking the matter very seriously and continue to work with police.



LATEST STORIES

"Lock it or Lose it" pamphlets left on cars after break ins at John C. Munro airport parking lot

Best Wishes for March 12th

Hollywood stars charged in $25M college exam cheating scheme

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php