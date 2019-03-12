“Lock it or Lose it” pamphlets left on cars after break ins at John C. Munro airport parking lot

Some vacationers who parked their cars at the John C. Monroe Airport could come home to a rude welcome. Several cars had their windows smashed as they sat parked in the outdoor parking lot outside the entrance to the airport.

Police say so far they’ve received two official complaints from car owners but expect that number to rise as people start coming home.

In the meantime, police placed ‘Lock It or Lose Ot’ pamphlets in the smashed cars.

The airport told CHCH that they’re taking the matter very seriously and continue to work with police.