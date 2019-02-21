Location of the first legal pot dispensary in Burlington announced

Burlington residents are one step closer to buying legal weed from a licensed brick and mortar. The location of the city’s first legal marijuana dispensary has been announced and is pending public approval.

Business owners in the small plaza at 4031 Fairview st, near the intersection of Fairview and Walker’s line say that the storefront has been empty for about two years.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced that Relm Cannabis Co. is in the latter stages of it’s application process.

A document posted on the premises says the dispensary will be up and running unless the registrar finds any issues with public interest. Business owners have until March 6th to voice their feelings.

The province says retail stores cannot be within 150 metres from a school. Nelson High School is the closest institution, and is a 23 minute walk or four minute drive from the plaza.