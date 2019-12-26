Local players at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

The World Junior Ice Hockey Championships starts today and there are five players from the region that you can keep an eye on.

Nico Daws (G) Canada

Burlington-native Nico Daws had never participated in a single Hockey Canada practice before getting the call to this year’s world junior team. After being passed over at the 2019 NHL entry draft, Daws has responded by posting outstanding numbers (.939 sv% in 20GP) this season for the Guelph Storm in the OHL.

Daws finished his pre-tournament by stopping every shot he faced in 30 minutes of play time against Finland on Monday and may have stolen the starting role for Canada at this years tournament.

Akil Thomas (F) Canada

Niagara IceDogs captain Akil Thomas will be representing team Canada. The 5’11 centre is known for his puck control and strong forchecking ability. The Toronto-native has put up 15 goals and 44 points in just 27 games this season for the IceDogs.

Kyen Sopa (F) Switzerland

The other Niagara IceDog to participate in this year’s tournament is Kyen Sopa. In his second season with Niagara, Sopa has spent a lot of time on the top line scoring 14 goals and 31 points in 30 games. Sopa scored two goals for Switzerland in the pre-tournament games and is expected to be a main contributor to their offense.

Arthur Kaliyev (F) USA

Hamilton Bulldogs star Arthur Kaliyev will be part of a deep forward group for team USA. Kaliyev leads the OHL in scoring with 62 points in 33 games. The american is known for being an offensive dynamo and can be slotted anywhere in USA’s lineup to provide a scoring boost.

Jan Jenik (F) Czech Republic

Bulldogs right wing Jan Jenik isn’t far being Kaliyev in the OHL scoring race. With 56 points in 27 games, Jenik enters the tournament fourth in league scoring and first among non-Canadians. Jenik is known for his creativity and vision and should be a top contributor for the host Czech Republic team.

Team Canada opens it’s tournament against USA at 1:00 p.m.