Local NCAA player wins Jon Cornish Award second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Jon Cornish Award, which is given to the top Canadian football player in the NCAA, was awarded to a local player.
This is the second year in a row that Oakville’s Nathan Rourke has won the award, the Jon Cornish award has only been handed out for two years now.
Rourke, a quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats beat out 4 other finalists for the award.
Rourke started all 13 games for the Bobcats, and led them to a MAC championship, a win in the Frisco Bowl and a 9-4 record overall.
The dual threat quarterback ran for over 800 yard and tossed 15 touchdowns.
Commenting Guidelines