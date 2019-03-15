Local NCAA player wins Jon Cornish Award second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the Jon Cornish Award, which is given to the top Canadian football player in the NCAA, was awarded to a local player.

This is the second year in a row that Oakville’s Nathan Rourke has won the award, the Jon Cornish award has only been handed out for two years now.

Rourke, a quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats beat out 4 other finalists for the award.

Rourke started all 13 games for the Bobcats, and led them to a MAC championship, a win in the Frisco Bowl and a 9-4 record overall.

The dual threat quarterback ran for over 800 yard and tossed 15 touchdowns.