Local boxer surges up rankings with big win

Josh O’Reilly rose to the challenge in the biggest fight of his career.

The 28-year-old Hamilton native defeated Cam O’Connell of Red Deer, Alta. on Saturday at Brampton’s CAA Centre.

With the win, O’Reilly earned the North American Boxing Association lightweight title.

The victory also catapulted him into the top 15 of the World Boxing Association rankings.